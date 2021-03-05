in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Kings Of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new KoL album moves to #1 on iTunes.

Kings Of Leon - Press Photo by Matthew Followill, courtesy of Full Coverage & RCA Records

Kings Of Leon’s first studio album since the fall of 2016 is attracting ample early attention on the US iTunes store.

Entitled “When You See Yourself,” the album began soaring up the store’s all-genre sales chart following its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. By press time at 12:40AM ET Friday morning, it was #1 on the listing.

“When You See Yourself” took over the top spot from Sean Feucht & Kim Walker-Smith’s “Let Us Worship – Azusa” release. That album is now #3 on the chart, trailing both the Kings of Leon album and Chevelle’s new “NIRATIAS.”

A Day To Remember’s new “You’re Welcome” grabs the #4 ranking, and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” presently sits at #5.

kings of leonwhen you see yourself

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Zara Larsson Supports New Album “Poster Girl” With Performance On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Drake’s “What’s Next” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart