Zara Larsson Supports New Album “Poster Girl” With Performance On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

She performs “Look What You’ve Done” on the broadcast.

Zara Larsson performs on 3/5/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

In support of her new album “Poster Girl,” Zara Larsson performs on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Larsson delivers “Look What You’ve Done,” a single from new album, on Friday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

Featuring guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friday’s “Ellen” also features interviews with Randall Park and Allison Holker Boss. Park also joins “tWitch” for a game of “TV Show or Heck No.”

The episode will air Friday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.

You will not, however, have to wait until then to see highlights from the episode. Pre-release videos, including Larsson’s performance, follow:

