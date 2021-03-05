in Music News

Drake’s “What’s Next” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“What’s Next” quickly reaches #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart.

Drake - Scary Hours 2 Cover | OVO/Republic | Via @drake on Twitter

Drake released his three-track “Scary Hours 2” project at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. “What’s Next,” the focus track from the release, quickly caught fire on digital platforms.

In addition to amassing big early interest on streaming platforms, “What’s Next” soared to #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 3AM ET Friday morning.

“What’s Next” seized the throne from Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” which is now #2 on the listing.

“Wants And Needs (featuring Lil Baby)” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (featuring Rick Ross),” the other tracks from Drake’s project, respectively rank at #72 and #132. They will surely move higher in the coming hours.

Drakescary hours 2what's next

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kings Of Leon’s “When You See Yourself” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart