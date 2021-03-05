Drake’s “What’s Next” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Drake released his three-track “Scary Hours 2” project at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. “What’s Next,” the focus track from the release, quickly caught fire on digital platforms.

In addition to amassing big early interest on streaming platforms, “What’s Next” soared to #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart. It holds the top spot as of press time at 3AM ET Friday morning.

“What’s Next” seized the throne from Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” which is now #2 on the listing.

“Wants And Needs (featuring Lil Baby)” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (featuring Rick Ross),” the other tracks from Drake’s project, respectively rank at #72 and #132. They will surely move higher in the coming hours.