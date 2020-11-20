in TV News

Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa’s “Prisoner” Received Opening Night Airplay At Pop Radio; Florida Stations Among Top Supporters

“Prisoner” received airplay following its Thursday evening launch.

Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa - Prisoner Single Art by Alana O'Herlihy | RCA / @mileycyrus on Instagram

As first reported by Headline Planet, Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” went for immediate mainstream radio airplay following its release Thursday night.

Numerous pop stations took advantage of the opportunity, providing “Prisoner” with a handful of spins between its 7PM ET release and the close of tracking at midnight.

Florida stations proved particularly supportive. Of the song’s Top 5 opening night supporters, four are based in Florida.

According to Mediabase, Miami’s Hits 97.3, Tampa’s Hot 101.5, Orlando’s Power 95.3, and Jacksonville’s 95.1 WAPE each played the song 5 times by the end of Friday.

The only non-Florida station to provide as many spins was Chattanooga’s 103.7 KISS FM.

Several stations in other markets played “Prisoner” between 1-4 times by Thursday’s end. The song is officially impacting pop radio in conjunction with Tuesday’s Mediabase add board.

