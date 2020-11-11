Thomas Rhett’s “What’s Your Country Song” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Ahead Of CMA Awards

As music fans await Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards ceremony, they are enjoying the new Thomas Rhett single.

Entitled “What’s Your Country Song,” the new track blasted to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart Wednesday evening. It holds the top spot as of press time at 6PM ET.

“What’s Your Country Song” seized the throne from another country track – Luke Combs’ “Forever After All.” That resonant single is #2 as of press time.

Thomas Rhett is up for Male Vocalist of the Year at Wednesday’s awards ceremony. He will also be performing his CMA-nominated collaboration “Be A Light.”