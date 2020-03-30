Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Becomes #1 Song In America

As his album “After Hours” earns #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, The Weeknd’s radio single “Blinding Lights” rises to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Indeed, “Blinding Lights” rides its strong sales, streaming and radio activity to become the #1 song in America. It marks the artist’s fifth career #1 on the chart.

Up one place from last week, “Blinding Lights” seizes the throne from Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” That song falls to #2 after an 11-week reign.

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #3, and The Weeknd’s “Heartless” jumps twelve places to #4. Post Malone’s “Circles” stays at #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10, Doja Cat’s “Say So” jumps five places to #9. It becomes her first Top 10 hit on the all-genre Hot 100.