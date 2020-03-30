Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following iHeart Living Room Special

Already rich with sales momentum thanks to its relevance for current times, a CBS feature and its inclusion in an Amazon commercial, Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” received another noteworthy showcase Sunday night. Keys performed the song during FOX’s iHeart Living Room Concert for America, in tribute to first responders helping to deal with Coronavirus.

On the heels of the performance, the song jumped to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

“Underdog” seized the throne from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is now #2 on the listing. The late Joe Diffie’s “John Deere Green” and “Pickup Man” follow at #3 and #4, respectively, while Kane Brown & John Legend’s “Last Time I Say Sorry” is #5.