Princess Nokia Scheduled To Perform On February 26 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Before heading to Europe for her spring tour, Princess Nokia will pay a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to CBS, the acclaimed artist will perform on the February 26 edition of the late-night talk show. The performance will follow host James Corden’s chat with Dave Bautista and Cedric The Entertainer.

Nokia is one of three musical performers for upcoming “Corden” episodes — Wajatta (February 20) and Yola (February 24) are also set to play the show. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, Feb. 20

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber; Lucy Hale; Scott Bakula; musical performance by Wajatta (n)

Friday, Feb. 21

Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin (OAD: 1/21/20)

Monday, Feb. 24

Christina Hendricks; Logan Lerman; musical performance by Yola (n)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Carpool Karaoke with BTS; Adam Pally; Mo Rocca (n)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Bautista; musical performance by Princess Nokia (n)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Alison Brie; Will Forte; stand-up comedy performance by Doug Smith (n)

Friday, Feb. 28

Charlie Hunnam; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; musical performance by Elbow (OAD: 1/22/20)