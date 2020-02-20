in TV News

Princess Nokia Scheduled To Perform On February 26 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The episode will also feature Cedric The Entertainer and Dave Bautista.

James Corden rehearsing for The Late Late Show | Terence Patrick/CBS

Before heading to Europe for her spring tour, Princess Nokia will pay a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to CBS, the acclaimed artist will perform on the February 26 edition of the late-night talk show. The performance will follow host James Corden’s chat with Dave Bautista and Cedric The Entertainer.

Nokia is one of three musical performers for upcoming “Corden” episodes — Wajatta (February 20) and Yola (February 24) are also set to play the show. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, Feb. 20

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber; Lucy Hale; Scott Bakula; musical performance by Wajatta (n)

Friday, Feb. 21

Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin (OAD: 1/21/20)

Monday, Feb. 24

Christina Hendricks; Logan Lerman; musical performance by Yola (n)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Carpool Karaoke with BTS; Adam Pally; Mo Rocca (n)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Bautista; musical performance by Princess Nokia (n)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Alison Brie; Will Forte; stand-up comedy performance by Doug Smith (n)

Friday, Feb. 28

Charlie Hunnam; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; musical performance by Elbow (OAD: 1/22/20)

cbsjames cordenprincess nokiathe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Gracie Abrams Releases Utterly Engaging, Undeniably Excellent New Song “21”