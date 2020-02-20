Princess Nokia Scheduled To Perform On February 26 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Before heading to Europe for her spring tour, Princess Nokia will pay a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
According to CBS, the acclaimed artist will perform on the February 26 edition of the late-night talk show. The performance will follow host James Corden’s chat with Dave Bautista and Cedric The Entertainer.
Nokia is one of three musical performers for upcoming “Corden” episodes — Wajatta (February 20) and Yola (February 24) are also set to play the show. Complete listings follow:
Thursday, Feb. 20
Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber; Lucy Hale; Scott Bakula; musical performance by Wajatta (n)
Friday, Feb. 21
Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin (OAD: 1/21/20)
Monday, Feb. 24
Christina Hendricks; Logan Lerman; musical performance by Yola (n)
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Carpool Karaoke with BTS; Adam Pally; Mo Rocca (n)
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Bautista; musical performance by Princess Nokia (n)
Thursday, Feb. 27
Alison Brie; Will Forte; stand-up comedy performance by Doug Smith (n)
Friday, Feb. 28
Charlie Hunnam; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; musical performance by Elbow (OAD: 1/22/20)
