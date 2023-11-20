Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Spends 4th Week At #1 On Billboard Hot 100, Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reaches #1 On Global 200

It first launched way back in 2019, but Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” continues to cement itself as one of 2023’s biggest hits.

The song enjoys a fourth-week atop the US-based Billboard Hot 100 chart, owing its success to another strong week of sales, streaming, and radio activity.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” (#2), Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” (#3), SZA’s “Snooze” (#4), and Swift’s own “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” (#5) form the balance of the Top 5.

— While the Hot 100 features the same #1 as last week, the Global 200 crowns a new leader.

Up two places, Tate McRae’s “greedy” earns its standing as the world’s biggest song. The hit becomes McRae’s first leader on the chart, which ranks songs based on global consumption activity.

Jung Kook’s “Standing Next To You” (#2), Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” (#3), the aforementioned “Lovin On Me” (#4), and the aforementioned “Cruel Summer” (#5) form the balance of that chart’s Top 5.