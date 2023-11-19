in Music News

Troye Sivan’s “One Of Your Girls” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio

Troye Sivan’s single arrives on the pop chart.

One Of Your Girls video screenshot | EMI/Universal

Troye Sivan’s buzzy single “One Of Your Girls” officially debuts on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s listing at #42, “One Of Your Girls” makes this week’s Top 40 at #40. The Troye Sivan single received 773 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 298 spins.

“One Of Your Girls” is one of two new additions to the Top 40 on this week’s pop radio listing. Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” is the other; as previously reported, the song rises twenty-three places to make its chart debut at #27.

