Ryder Beer Makes Immediate, Compelling Statement With Single “Can’t Take It,” Arriving November 17

The subject of his Grammy-nominated sister Madison Beer’s excellent song “Ryder,” Ryder Beer has long been perfecting his own musical craft. This week, the world gets to experience his promising artistry in the form of official single “Can’t Take It.”

“Can’t Take It” may technically be a formal introduction to Ryder, but it certainly does not feel like a rookie effort. Ryder’s impressive poise and immediate musical talent are evident throughout the captivating single.

Tastefully understated without being boring and undeniably catchy without being corny, “Can’t Take It” is a stellar pop track certain to connect with many different fans – in a wide variety of contexts. Suitable for late-night drives, vibey movie soundtracks, pop radio rotations, or simply great music playlists, it is simply a winner of a musical statement. Relatable, engaging songwriting adds to the quality of the release, further earning Ryder’s music a place on the radar.

“From the days of high chairs, his affinity for music has been evident, evolving into a quest to discover his unique sound, voice, and message,” says an official statement in support of the song.

“Can’t Take It” and the accompanying music video launch on November 17. At that point, the fanfare for Ryder – which is already quantifiable with his nearly 150,000 Instagram followers – should begin to soar.

Pre-save options are available here.





