Donna Kelce Scheduled To Appear On November 20 “Good Morning America”

Hours before her sons Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles) play in Monday Night Football, Donna Kelce will make a high-profile television appearance.

Donna, the matriarch of the family that has become the most buzzed about in football this year, will appear for a featrure on the Monday, November 20 “Good Morning America.”

That morning’s episode will also feature an appearance by Garth Brooks and a Friendsgiving segment with Michael Chernow and Sohla El-Waylly. Full listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 20 — Mother of NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce; singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; “GMA” Friendsgiving with chefs Michael Chernow and Sohla El-Waylly

Tuesday, Nov. 21 — Show Me the Money: Thanksgiving edition with ABC News multiplatform reporter Ike Ejiochi; actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”); financial educator and author Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche (“Made Whole”)

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — “GMA” Thanksgiving Test Kitchen with “America’s Test Kitchen” cast members Dan Souza, Lan Lam and Erica Turner; “Dancing with the Stars” eliminated couple; a performance by Ariana DeBose (“Wish”)

Thursday, Nov. 23 — “GMA” live from the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade”; professional dancer and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough; “Butterball Turkey Talk-Line” operators Javier Reyes and Samantha Woulfe; actor Tim Allen (“The Santa Clauses”); holiday gift giving with celebrity stylist and fashion expert Melissa Garcia; Deals and Steals: Thanksgiving Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Nov. 24 —Former NFL player and TV sports analyst Terry Bradshaw; a performance by Enhypen; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Saturday, Nov. 25 — Registered dietician and nutritionist Maya Feller; chef and “Ultimate Cake Off” host George Duran; actor Tim Allen with his co-star and daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick (“The Santa Clauses”); Deals and Steals: Small Business Saturday with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson