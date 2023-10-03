in TV News

“The Voice” Coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

They chat on Tuesday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Like so many talk shows, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has finally returned to original production.

Airing Tuesday, the second episode of the new season features in-studio appearances by Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

The immensely popular musicians, who are coaches on the current season of “The Voice,” chat about the show — and their love for first-time coach Reba McEntire. Horan also talks about his admiration for Gwen, before offering his impression of her husband Blake Shelton.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Tuesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photo from the taping:

Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan on 10/3/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

gwen stefaniniall horanthe Jennifer Hudson showthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

