“The Voice” Coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Like so many talk shows, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has finally returned to original production.

Airing Tuesday, the second episode of the new season features in-studio appearances by Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

The immensely popular musicians, who are coaches on the current season of “The Voice,” chat about the show — and their love for first-time coach Reba McEntire. Horan also talks about his admiration for Gwen, before offering his impression of her husband Blake Shelton.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Tuesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photo from the taping: