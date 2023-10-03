Jessica Agombar Rocks Black Dress, Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet At 2023 BMI London Awards

The annual BMI London Awards took place Monday night, with the Doja Cat-performed “Woman” earning Song of the Year and Gary Kemp securing the BMI Icon Award.

Numerous music industry notables attended to celebrate those winners, other honorees, and the very power of songwriting.

One such attendee was Jessica Agombar, whose writing credits include BTS’ “Dynamite,” Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do,” and Hailee Steinfeld’s “I Love You’s.” The songwriter looked beautiful on the red carpet, while speaking highly of BMI and its impact on her career.

“I’m super proud to be a part of BMI purely because I feel like it’s part of a big family,” said Agombar in a red carpet interview shared by BMI and Getty Publicity. “I always feel mega-supported wherever I am in the world, be it in London doing sessions, Los Angeles doing sessions … just because of the team at BMI, the reach that they’ve got, the relationships they’ve got with everyone in the music industry. It just feels great to be a part of it, which is why it’s so nice that we can all get together tonight and celebrate.”

A photo from her time on the red carpet follows.