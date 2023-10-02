John Mayer Appears, Performs On First “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Since May (First Look)

Off since May due to the WGA strike, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” finally returns with an original Monday night.

The broadcast features John Mayer, who has been having an eventful day.

In addition to chatting and performing on Monday’s “Fallon,” Mayer announced a new channel on SiriusXM Radio. He also took part in Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features a visit from Matthew McConaughey.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: