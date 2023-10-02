John Mayer Appears, Performs On First “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Since May (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1844 -- Pictured: Musical guest John Mayer performs on Monday, October 2, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
Off since May due to the WGA strike, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” finally returns with an original Monday night.
The broadcast features John Mayer, who has been having an eventful day.
In addition to chatting and performing on Monday’s “Fallon,” Mayer announced a new channel on SiriusXM Radio. He also took part in Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”
Monday’s “Tonight Show” also features a visit from Matthew McConaughey.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
jimmy fallonjohn mayerthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…