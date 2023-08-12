Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Remains Dominant #1 On Global Spotify Chart As It Begins Week 5

Globally, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” ranked as Spotify’s biggest song in its first four weeks of release. Based on its strong Friday performance, it may extend that reign to five weeks.

Credited with 9,162,361 streams on August 11, “Seven” ranked as a dominant #1 on the day’s Global Spotify Chart. Myke Towers’ “LALA,” the next-best performer, received just over 5.5 million.

Marking BTS member Jung Kook’s debut single, “Seven” has been a blockbuster performer even with modest positioning on key playlists like Today’s Top Hits. The song has topped four consecutive weekly charts, and all but one daily chart (Travis Scott’s “HYAENA” narrowly performed better than day his “Utopia” album arrived) since its release.