Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Remains #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

As Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rises to #1 at pop radio, her “Karma” continues its reign as the #1 song at the hot adult contemporary format.

Indeed, “Karma” spends a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

The “Midnights” single garnered ~5,730 spins during the July 23-29 tracking period, trailing last week’s figure by 295 but keeping the song at #1.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #2, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” ascends one place to #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” drops a level to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rises one position to #5.