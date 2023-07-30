in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Remains #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Karma” keeps its status as Hot AC radio’s #1 song.

Taylor Swift - Karma video screenshot | Republic/UMG/TS

As Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rises to #1 at pop radio, her “Karma” continues its reign as the #1 song at the hot adult contemporary format.

Indeed, “Karma” spends a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

The “Midnights” single garnered ~5,730 spins during the July 23-29 tracking period, trailing last week’s figure by 295 but keeping the song at #1.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #2, while Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” ascends one place to #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” drops a level to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rises one position to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

