Maren Morris Listed For Interview, Performance On March 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The country star will celebrate her new album.

Maren Morris on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Maren Morris’ new album “Humble Quest” arrives on Friday, March 25. In celebration of the occasion, the mainstream country star will make a release day appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to official listings, Morris will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the March 25 “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with comedy duo Desus & Hero.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Friday, March 18: Guests include Daniel Radcliffe, KiKi Layne and musical guest Dave Gahan and Soulsavers. Show #1618.

Monday, March 21: Guests include Leslie Mann, Mikey Day and musical guest Kae Tempest. Show #1619.

Tuesday, March 22: Guests include Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Lily Collins, and musical guest Brothers Osborne. Show #1620.

Wednesday, March 23: Guests include Joe Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias and musical guest Wolf Alice. Show #1621.

Thursday, March 24: Guests include Ethan Hawke and musical guest Yard Act. Show #1622.

Friday, March 25: Guests include Desus & Mero, Maren Morris and musical guest Maren Morris. Show #1623

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

