Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” Jumps To #1 On Country Radio Chart

Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” makes a big move on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, surging five places to #1.

The leader in chart points, “Beautiful Things” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 28-July 4 tracking period. It meanwhile takes #3 for audience impressions, trailing Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” and Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We.”

Those songs nonetheless hold at #2 and #3, respectively, on the overall Mediabase country chart. Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore” stays at #4, and Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” drops from #1 to #5.

“Beautiful Things” follows “Tennessee Orange,” “Am I Okay?,” and “6 Months Later” as Moroney’s fourth #1.