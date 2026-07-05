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Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” Jumps To #1 On Country Radio Chart

The song enjoys a five-place lift to #1 on this week’s listing.

Megan Moroney by Amber Asaly | Cloud 9 era press photo courtesy of Sony Nashville and Sweet Talk

Megan Moroney’s “Beautiful Things” makes a big move on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, surging five places to #1.

The leader in chart points, “Beautiful Things” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 28-July 4 tracking period. It meanwhile takes #3 for audience impressions, trailing Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” and Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We.”

Those songs nonetheless hold at #2 and #3, respectively, on the overall Mediabase country chart. Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore” stays at #4, and Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” drops from #1 to #5.

“Beautiful Things” follows “Tennessee Orange,” “Am I Okay?,” and “6 Months Later” as Moroney’s fourth #1.

beautiful thingsElla langleyjason aldeanjosh rossMegan moroneymorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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