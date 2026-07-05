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Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” Remix Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

It makes good on Headline Planet’s projection.

Tame Impala announces JENNIE remix on Instagram

Tame Impala indeed scores a #1 pop radio hit this week, as the JENNIE remix of its “Dracula” rises two places to crown the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Dracula” received ~15,918 spins during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 1,385 spins. With that gain, the song also ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

“Dracula” marks the first career pop radio #1 for both Tame Impala and JENNIE.

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” stays at #2 on the new pop chart, while sombr’s “homewrecker” drops two spots to #3. Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” rises two levels to #4, and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” stays at #5.

Bruno MarsdraculajennieOlivia deansombrtame impalazara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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