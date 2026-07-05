Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” Remix Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Tame Impala indeed scores a #1 pop radio hit this week, as the JENNIE remix of its “Dracula” rises two places to crown the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Dracula” received ~15,918 spins during the June 28-July 4 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 1,385 spins. With that gain, the song also ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

“Dracula” marks the first career pop radio #1 for both Tame Impala and JENNIE.

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” stays at #2 on the new pop chart, while sombr’s “homewrecker” drops two spots to #3. Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” rises two levels to #4, and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” stays at #5.