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Gianna Kmak, Martina Zavalla Porta, Chase Finizio, Taylor Consolazio Shine At NYLON’s July 4th Surf Lodge Residency

Dozens of tastemakers celebrated the 250th Independence Day at NYLON’s annual residency, this time powered by Starbucks.

Gianna Kmak | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON

This past week, NYLON released the inaugural edition of NYLON Next. With Sadie Sink on its cover, the issue showcases rising talent across various realms of entertainment.

Befitting the occasion, the pop culture brand’s July 4th celebration played host to some up-and-coming faces in the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and social media. This list included Gianna Kmak, Martina Zavalla Porta, Chase Finizio, and Taylor Consolazio, women who represent worthy follows for social media users – and worthy collaboration partners for brands looking to make an impact.

The aforementioned women joined a high-profile lineup of athletes, entertainers, models, and tastemakers, at the three-day NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge, Presented By The Starbucks Coffee Company.

“Each Fourth of July weekend, NYLON’s Residency at The Surf Lodge brings together our members, partners, and talent for a celebration that embodies what NYLON Membership is all about: giving our audience a front-row seat to the people, conversations, and experiences shaping culture,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg of the celebration.

Photos from the July 2-4 celebration follow.

Martina Zavalla Porta | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | Kevin Czopek/BFA for NYLON
Martina Zavalla Porta | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | Kevin Czopek/BFA for NYLON
Chase Finizio, Taylor Consolazio | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | Deonte Lee/BFA for NYLON
Gianna Kmak | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | Kevin Czopek/BFA for NYLON
Gianna Kmak | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | Kevin Czopek/BFA for NYLON
Gianna Kmak | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | Kevin Czopek/BFA for NYLON
Gianna Kmak | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON

Chase FinizioGianna KmakMartina Zavalla PortanylonTaylor consolazio

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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