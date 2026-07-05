Gianna Kmak, Martina Zavalla Porta, Chase Finizio, Taylor Consolazio Shine At NYLON’s July 4th Surf Lodge Residency

This past week, NYLON released the inaugural edition of NYLON Next. With Sadie Sink on its cover, the issue showcases rising talent across various realms of entertainment.

Befitting the occasion, the pop culture brand’s July 4th celebration played host to some up-and-coming faces in the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and social media. This list included Gianna Kmak, Martina Zavalla Porta, Chase Finizio, and Taylor Consolazio, women who represent worthy follows for social media users – and worthy collaboration partners for brands looking to make an impact.

The aforementioned women joined a high-profile lineup of athletes, entertainers, models, and tastemakers, at the three-day NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge, Presented By The Starbucks Coffee Company.

“Each Fourth of July weekend, NYLON’s Residency at The Surf Lodge brings together our members, partners, and talent for a celebration that embodies what NYLON Membership is all about: giving our audience a front-row seat to the people, conversations, and experiences shaping culture,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg of the celebration.

Photos from the July 2-4 celebration follow.