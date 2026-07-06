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Special Look: Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o More Attend UK Premiere Of “The Odyssey”

A look at Monday’s “The Odyssey” premiere in England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Robert Pattinson attends 'The Odyssey' London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The first major “The Odyssey” premiere is underway, with the film’s principals and other high-profile entertainers congregating at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London for the big UK celebration.

Those already spotted making their presence felt on the arrival circuit were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathway, Travis Scott, and Mia Goth.

Taking place Monday evening, the UK premiere precedes the film’s eagerly anticipated July 17 opening. Representing Christopher Nolan’s directorial follow-up to “Oppenheimer,” the film has unsurprisingly been the focus of a lot of industry and fan buzz.

Photos from the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Mia Goth attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Travis Scott attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Robert Pattinson attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Tom Holland attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Lupita Nyong’o attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Zendaya attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Anne Hathaway attends ‘The Odyssey’ London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Anne HathwayLupita Nyong’omia gothrobert pattinsonthe odysseytom hollandTravis Scottzendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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