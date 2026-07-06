Special Look: Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o More Attend UK Premiere Of “The Odyssey”

The first major “The Odyssey” premiere is underway, with the film’s principals and other high-profile entertainers congregating at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London for the big UK celebration.

Those already spotted making their presence felt on the arrival circuit were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathway, Travis Scott, and Mia Goth.

Taking place Monday evening, the UK premiere precedes the film’s eagerly anticipated July 17 opening. Representing Christopher Nolan’s directorial follow-up to “Oppenheimer,” the film has unsurprisingly been the focus of a lot of industry and fan buzz.

Photos from the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal.