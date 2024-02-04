in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Lovin On Me” earns #1 at a third major radio format.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

A previous #1 hit at rhythmic and urban radio, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” this week tops the chart at another format.

Indeed, the song rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Lovin On Me” received ~16,094 spins during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 819 spins.

Tate McRae’s long-running leader “greedy” falls to #2 this week, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises one spot to #3. The artist’s previous single “Paint The Town Red” concurrently drops one rung to #4.

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” holds at #5 on this week’s chart.

doja catjack harlowlovin on metate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

