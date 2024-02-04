Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

A previous #1 hit at rhythmic and urban radio, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” this week tops the chart at another format.

Indeed, the song rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Lovin On Me” received ~16,094 spins during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 819 spins.

Tate McRae’s long-running leader “greedy” falls to #2 this week, while Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises one spot to #3. The artist’s previous single “Paint The Town Red” concurrently drops one rung to #4.

Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” holds at #5 on this week’s chart.