Jalen Brunson Scheduled For February 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Nine days before his first NBA All-Star Game appearance, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will appear on a late-night talk show.

NBC confirms Brunson as an interviewee for the February 9 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a performance by Madi Diaz (note: the “Tonight Show” website lists Sylvester Stallone as an additional interview guest, but he is absent from the listings that just went out to press).

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show” listings follows:

Friday, February 9: Guests include Jalen Brunson and musical guest Madi Diaz. Show #1921