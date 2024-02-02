in TV News

Jalen Brunson Scheduled For February 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The New York Knicks star will appear on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1857 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during “Shout Outs” on Thursday, October 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Nine days before his first NBA All-Star Game appearance, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will appear on a late-night talk show.

NBC confirms Brunson as an interviewee for the February 9 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature a performance by Madi Diaz (note: the “Tonight Show” website lists Sylvester Stallone as an additional interview guest, but he is absent from the listings that just went out to press).

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show” listings follows:

Friday, February 2: Guests include Larry David, Cole Sprouse and comedian Rob Haze. Show #1916

Monday, February 5: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Boy George and Matt Pittman & Billy Durney. Show #1917

Tuesday, February 6: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Rod Stewart with Jools Holland and musical guest Rod Stewart with Jools Holland. Show #1918

Wednesday, February 7: Guests include Carey Mulligan, Alan Cumming and musical guest Idles. Show #1919

Thursday, February 8: Guests include Mariska Hargitay, Kid Cudi and musical guest Kid Cudi. Show #1920

Friday, February 9: Guests include Jalen Brunson and musical guest Madi Diaz. Show #1921

jalen brunsonjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Zara Larsson Will Support “Venus” With February 8 “Good Morning America” Performance

Larry David, Cole Sprouse Appear For Interviews On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)