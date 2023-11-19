Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Secures 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, bringing its reign to 5 weeks.
“Paint The Town Red” received ~16,700 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period. Though 195 spins shy of last week’s mark, the tally keeps Doja Cat’s single in front of the competition.
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” holds at #2, while Doechii’s “What It Is” stays in the #3 position. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” remains #4 on the chart, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” keeps tabs on the #5 position.
