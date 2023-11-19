in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Secures 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Paint The Town Red” continues to rule the pop radio chart.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, bringing its reign to 5 weeks.

“Paint The Town Red” received ~16,700 spins during the November 12-18 tracking period. Though 195 spins shy of last week’s mark, the tally keeps Doja Cat’s single in front of the competition.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” holds at #2, while Doechii’s “What It Is” stays in the #3 position. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” remains #4 on the chart, and Tate McRae’s “greedy” keeps tabs on the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

