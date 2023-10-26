in TV News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Booked For October 31 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episode

AOC will appear on the Halloween Night “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Monday's January 21, 2019 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s next “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” appearance is officially on the books.

According to CBS, AOC will appear as the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, October 31 edition of the late-night talk show.

That Halloween Night episode will also feature a performance by Alex Newell on behalf of the Broadway musical “Shucked.”

A complete look at upcoming “Colbert” listings follows:

Thursday, Oct. 26

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

John Carpenter

Friday, Oct. 27 (OAD: 10/12/23)

John Mulaney

Performance by Darius Rucker

Monday, Oct. 30

Henry Winkler

Melissa Etheridge

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Performance by Alex Newell from the Broadway cast of “Shucked”

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Performance by Willie Nelson

Thursday, Nov. 2

Sec. Pete Buttigieg

Willie Nelson

