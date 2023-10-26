Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Booked For October 31 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Episode

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s next “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” appearance is officially on the books.
According to CBS, AOC will appear as the lead interview guest on the Tuesday, October 31 edition of the late-night talk show.
That Halloween Night episode will also feature a performance by Alex Newell on behalf of the Broadway musical “Shucked.”
A complete look at upcoming “Colbert” listings follows:
Thursday, Oct. 26
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key
John Carpenter
Friday, Oct. 27 (OAD: 10/12/23)
John Mulaney
Performance by Darius Rucker
Monday, Oct. 30
Henry Winkler
Melissa Etheridge
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Performance by Alex Newell from the Broadway cast of “Shucked”
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Performance by Willie Nelson
Thursday, Nov. 2
Sec. Pete Buttigieg
Willie Nelson
Comments
Loading…