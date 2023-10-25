Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Her Music, Rocks Stunning Purple Dress On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Ð ÒJimmy Kimmel Live!Ó airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, October 24 included Olivia Rodrigo and Eric Andre. (Disney/Randy Holmes)
OLIVIA RODRIGO, JIMMY KIMMEL
Rocking a stunning dress in her signature light purple, Olivia Rodrigo played a big role on Tuesday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
The Grammy-winning artist appeared throughout the episode, joining Kimmel for an interview, participating in a surprise carpool segment involving his children, hanging with Guillermo, and taking the stage to perform her song “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”
The interview notably touched on her songwriting, her gift from President Joe Biden, and her fear of ghosts.
On the heels of the broadcast, ABC shared a collection of photos from the broadcast. Video highlights from the interview and surprise segment also follow.
jimmy kimmel live olivia rodrigo
