Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Her Music, Rocks Stunning Purple Dress On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Rocking a stunning dress in her signature light purple, Olivia Rodrigo played a big role on Tuesday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The Grammy-winning artist appeared throughout the episode, joining Kimmel for an interview, participating in a surprise carpool segment involving his children, hanging with Guillermo, and taking the stage to perform her song “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”

The interview notably touched on her songwriting, her gift from President Joe Biden, and her fear of ghosts.

On the heels of the broadcast, ABC shared a collection of photos from the broadcast. Video highlights from the interview and surprise segment also follow.