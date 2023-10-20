2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Chat, Perform On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To celebrate the new iteration of their ColleGrove collaboration, hip-hop superstars 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne appear together on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artists first join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the broadcast. Later, they take the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” also features an appearance by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, whose band just released the eagerly anticipated new album “Hackney Diamonds.” Fellow Stones member Mick Jagger will be making special “Fallon” appearances next week.

As for Friday’s episode, it will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: