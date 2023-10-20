in TV News

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Chat, Perform On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The hip-hop superstars appear together on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1858 -- Pictured: Musical guests 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne perform on Friday, October 20, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To celebrate the new iteration of their ColleGrove collaboration, hip-hop superstars 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne appear together on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artists first join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the broadcast. Later, they take the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” also features an appearance by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, whose band just released the eagerly anticipated new album “Hackney Diamonds.” Fellow Stones member Mick Jagger will be making special “Fallon” appearances next week.

As for Friday’s episode, it will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper 2 Chainz and rapper Lil Wayne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: Musical guests 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne perform on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper 2 Chainz and rapper Lil Wayne during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: Musical guests 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne perform on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: Musical guests 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne perform on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Keith Richards during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1858 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Keith Richards plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 20, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

