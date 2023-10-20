Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Four new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes will air during the week of October 23, and ABC just provided lineups for the original broadcasts.

Three of those lineups feature noteworthy musical performers.

According to ABC, Brothers Osborne will perform on the Monday, October 23 episode. Olivia Rodrigo will appear as an interview and musical guest on October 24, while Tate McRae will take the stage on October 26.

As of press time, no musical guest has been confirmed for the October 25 broadcast. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 23

1. Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long 2. Ronny Chieng 3. Musical Guest Brothers Osborne

Tuesday, Oct. 24

1. Olivia Rodrigo 2. Eric Andre 3. Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Wednesday, Oct. 25

1. Meg Ryan and David Duchovny 2. Joe Walsh

Thursday, Oct. 26

1. Tiffany Haddish 2. Jeff Ross 3. Musical Guest Tate McRae