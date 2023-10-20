in TV News

Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

ABC confirms new “Kimmel” performers for the coming week.

Olivia Rodrigo - get him back! video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Four new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes will air during the week of October 23, and ABC just provided lineups for the original broadcasts.

Three of those lineups feature noteworthy musical performers.

According to ABC, Brothers Osborne will perform on the Monday, October 23 episode. Olivia Rodrigo will appear as an interview and musical guest on October 24, while Tate McRae will take the stage on October 26.

As of press time, no musical guest has been confirmed for the October 25 broadcast. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 23
1. Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long 2. Ronny Chieng 3. Musical Guest Brothers Osborne

Tuesday, Oct. 24
1. Olivia Rodrigo 2. Eric Andre 3. Musical Guest Olivia Rodrigo

Wednesday, Oct. 25
1. Meg Ryan and David Duchovny 2. Joe Walsh

Thursday, Oct. 26
1. Tiffany Haddish 2. Jeff Ross 3. Musical Guest Tate McRae

abcbrothers osbornejimmy kimmel liveOlivia rodirgoolivia rodrigotate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Depeche Mode Scheduled For Performance On October 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Chat, Perform On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)