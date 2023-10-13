Bad Bunny, Sam Heughan To Chat, Victoria Monét To Perform On October 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Prior to his double-duty stint on “Saturday Night Live,” Bad Bunny will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The music sensation will appear as the lead interview guest on October 19, headlining a lineup that also includes a chat with Sam Heughan.
Later, Victoria Monét will deliver a musical performance.
Who else is going to visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”? Complete listings follow:
Friday, October 13: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Henrik Lundqvist and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. Show #1853
Monday, October 16: Guests include Uma Thurman, Lil Rel Howery and musical guest Feist. Show #1854
Tuesday, October 17: Guests include Paris Hilton and comedian Jared Freid. Show #1855
Wednesday, October 18: Guests include Ronnie Wood, Issa Rae and musical guest David Kushner. Show #1856
Thursday, October 19: Guests include Bad Bunny, Sam Heughan and musical guest Victoria Monét. Show #1857
Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards, Canelo Álvarez and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Present ColleGrove II. Show #1858
