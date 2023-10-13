in TV News

Bad Bunny, Sam Heughan To Chat, Victoria Monét To Perform On October 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Bad Bunny will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1542 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rapper Bad Bunny during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Prior to his double-duty stint on “Saturday Night Live,” Bad Bunny will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music sensation will appear as the lead interview guest on October 19, headlining a lineup that also includes a chat with Sam Heughan.

Later, Victoria Monét will deliver a musical performance.

Who else is going to visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”? Complete listings follow:

Friday, October 13: Guests include Kelly Clarkson, Henrik Lundqvist and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. Show #1853

Monday, October 16: Guests include Uma Thurman, Lil Rel Howery and musical guest Feist. Show #1854

Tuesday, October 17: Guests include Paris Hilton and comedian Jared Freid. Show #1855

Wednesday, October 18: Guests include Ronnie Wood, Issa Rae and musical guest David Kushner. Show #1856

Thursday, October 19: Guests include Bad Bunny, Sam Heughan and musical guest Victoria Monét. Show #1857

Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards, Canelo Álvarez and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Present ColleGrove II. Show #1858

