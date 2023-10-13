Report: Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Debuts With 11K US Sales, 410.5K US Units; Will Claim #1 On Billboard 200

Powered by a mammoth streaming performance, Drake’s “For All The Dogs” convincingly won this week’s US album consumption race.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated 410.5K in total first-week US units. Traditional album sales account for 11K units, with equivalent units from track sales and track streams amounting to 1.5K and 398K, respectively.

The consumption figure easily ranks as the week’s best — and will earn “For All The Dogs” #1 on the Billboard 200.

The album will not, however, win for traditional sales. Per Hits’ report, Matt Cooper’s “Vintage” (~30K) and NCT 127’s “Fact Check” (~25K) were the week’s top sellers.

Billboard’s specific data may differ from that reported by Hits, but there is no doubt that the publication will confirm “For All The Dogs” as the winner for total US consumption.