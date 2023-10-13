in Album Sales, Music News

Report: Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Debuts With 11K US Sales, 410.5K US Units; Will Claim #1 On Billboard 200

Drake’s album will dominantly top this week’s chart.

Drake - For All The Dogs cover | OVO/Republic

Powered by a mammoth streaming performance, Drake’s “For All The Dogs” convincingly won this week’s US album consumption race.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated 410.5K in total first-week US units. Traditional album sales account for 11K units, with equivalent units from track sales and track streams amounting to 1.5K and 398K, respectively.

The consumption figure easily ranks as the week’s best — and will earn “For All The Dogs” #1 on the Billboard 200.

The album will not, however, win for traditional sales. Per Hits’ report, Matt Cooper’s “Vintage” (~30K) and NCT 127’s “Fact Check” (~25K) were the week’s top sellers.

Billboard’s specific data may differ from that reported by Hits, but there is no doubt that the publication will confirm “For All The Dogs” as the winner for total US consumption.

Drakefor all the dogs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bad Bunny, Sam Heughan To Chat, Victoria Monét To Perform On October 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Kelly Clarkson Appears, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)