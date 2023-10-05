in TV News

Hayley Williams, Maluma Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Both participate in talk and music segments.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1847 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Hayley Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 5, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features two celebrity guests, and both enjoy multi-faceted roles on the episode.

In addition to chatting with Jimmy, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams joins the “Tonight Show” host for a music-themed segment.

Maluma, meanwhile, appears as both an interview guest and delivers the show-closing musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a new edition of Battle of the Instant Songwriters. It will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1847 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musician Hayley Williams sing together after their interview on Thursday, October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1847 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper & singer Maluma during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1847 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with audience members Rachel Rose and Josh Bolin during “Battle of the Instant Songwriters” on Thursday, October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1847 — Pictured: Musical guest Maluma performs on Thursday, October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1847 — Pictured: Musical guest Maluma performs on Thursday, October 5, 2023 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

