Hayley Williams, Maluma Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1847 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Hayley Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 5, 2023 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features two celebrity guests, and both enjoy multi-faceted roles on the episode.
In addition to chatting with Jimmy, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams joins the “Tonight Show” host for a music-themed segment.
Maluma, meanwhile, appears as both an interview guest and delivers the show-closing musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features a new edition of Battle of the Instant Songwriters. It will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:
