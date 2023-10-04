Pete Davidson To Appear On October 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Ahead Of “SNL” Hosting Gig

Prior to hosting the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” Pete Davidson will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC announced Davidson as the lead interview guest for the Tuesday, October 10 edition of “Fallon.” As previously reported, the lineup will also feature a chat with Troye Sivan and a performance by Rod Wave.
Set for October 14, the “SNL” premiere will also feature Ice Spice as a musical guest.
“Fallon” listings follow:
Wednesday, October 4: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Willie Geist and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1846
Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma, Hayley Williams and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847
Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848
Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849
Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850
Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851
Comments
Loading…