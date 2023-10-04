Japanese Breakfast Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

For its first new episodes since the spring, “The Late Show Colbert” has been featuring acclaimed musical acts.

After spotlighting band leader Louis Cato Monday, “The Late Show” welcomed boygenius for a performance Tuesday. The trend continues Wednesday, as Japanese Breakfast takes the stage for a performance.

The Grammy-nominated act takes the stage near the end of the broadcast, closing an episode that also features Anderson Cooper.

Filmed in advance, the episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Japanese Breakfast performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow