Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Scores #1 Position On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, Continues To Resonate

Proving that it was not simply a release-week wonder, Tate McRae’s “greedy” continued to post big streaming numbers — and score huge radio airplay — in its second week of availability.

As it enters its third week, it will have the opportunity to continue its ascent into megahit status.

“greedy” has scored the top position on Spotify’s highly impactful Today’s Top Hits playlist. McRae, meanwhile, appears in the playlist’s cover photo.

“greedy” returned to its peak of #6 on the global Spotify chart for Wednesday, September 27. The song concurrently held at its peak of #4 on the Canada chart and #11 on the United States chart.