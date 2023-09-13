in Hot On Social

Selena Gomez Shares Instagram Selfie In Purple VMAs After-Party Dress, Looks Phenomenal

Selena Gomez continues her VMAs night slay.

Selena Gomez showcases her VMAs after-party dress in a new selfie | Via @selenagomez

After wowing at the MTV Video Music Awards with her red dress, Selena Gomez switched into an equally breathtaking purple number for the after-party scene.

Fortunately for her Instagram followers, Gomez captured a mirror selfie in the dress — and shared it to her story early Wednesday morning.

The striking and flattering outfit will ensure Gomez continues to win raves for her VMA style; odds are good that official photos from the late-night party will make waves on entertainment websites and social platforms later Wednesday.

For now, you can access the selfie in her story until it expires early Thursday.

mtv vmasSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Wins Nine Awards At MTV VMAs, Shows Off New Moonmen In Press Room (Backstage Look)