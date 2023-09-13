in TV News

Taylor Swift Wins Nine Awards At MTV VMAs, Shows Off New Moonmen In Press Room (Backstage Look)

Taylor Swift had a major night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift is seen backstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Another awards show, another big night for Taylor Swift.

By the end of Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, Swift and her projects had won nine of the eleven awards for which she was nominated. Her full list of victories included:

  • Video of the Year (Anti-Hero)
  • Song of the Year (Anti-Hero)
  • Artist of the Year
  • Best Pop (Anti-Hero)
  • Show of the Summer
  • Album of the Year (Midnights)
  • Best Visual Effects (Anti-Hero, visual effects by Parliament)
  • Best Direction (Anti-Hero)
  • Best Cinematography (Anti-Hero, DP Rina Yang)

As the night’s winningest artist, Swift had plenty to celebrate — and also plenty of new MTV Moonmen to carry. The visual of Swift posing with the nine new trophies underscores exactly how significant her night was.

Following Tuesday’s broadcast, MTV shared photos of Swift and her collaborators Rina Yang and Chancler Haynes in the press room:

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift is seen backstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift is seen backstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Rina Yang, Taylor Swift and Chancler Haynes are seen backstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

