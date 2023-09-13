Taylor Swift Wins Nine Awards At MTV VMAs, Shows Off New Moonmen In Press Room (Backstage Look)

Another awards show, another big night for Taylor Swift.

By the end of Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, Swift and her projects had won nine of the eleven awards for which she was nominated. Her full list of victories included:

Video of the Year (Anti-Hero)

Song of the Year (Anti-Hero)

Artist of the Year

Best Pop (Anti-Hero)

Show of the Summer

Album of the Year (Midnights)

Best Visual Effects (Anti-Hero, visual effects by Parliament)

Best Direction (Anti-Hero)

Best Cinematography (Anti-Hero, DP Rina Yang)

As the night’s winningest artist, Swift had plenty to celebrate — and also plenty of new MTV Moonmen to carry. The visual of Swift posing with the nine new trophies underscores exactly how significant her night was.

Following Tuesday’s broadcast, MTV shared photos of Swift and her collaborators Rina Yang and Chancler Haynes in the press room: