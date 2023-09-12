in TV News

Selena Gomez Looks Absolutely Breathtaking At MTV Video Music Awards (Red Carpet Look)

Selena Gomez looks amazing in advance of Tuesday’s show.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Whether captured in casual selfies or on a formal red carpet, Selena Gomez’s fashion and beauty looks consistently resonate.

Resonance is definitely an appropriate way to describe her utterly breathtaking turn on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. The singer and actress simply wowed in the red dress, and the positive feedback is already incredibly loud.

“Calm Down,” Selena Gomez’s megahit collaboration with Rema, is up for awards during Tuesday’s ceremony. The show will start at 8PM ET, with MTV handling broadcasting duties.

Selena Gomez’s arrival photos follow, courtesy of MTV.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

