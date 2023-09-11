Billboard Hot 100: Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Ranks As #1 Song In America

Doja Cat officially scores her second US #1 this week, as “Paint The Town Red” rises two places to the peak of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Paint The Town Red” enjoyed a big tracking period in all three components — streams, sales, and radio — that define Hot 100 placement. It again fared particularly well on the streaming front, retaining its #2 position on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

“Paint The Town Red” follows “Say So (featuring Nicki Minaj)” as Doja Cat’s second career #1 on the Hot 100.

Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” drops one spot to #3, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rises a place to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” drops one level to #5.

— Just outside the Top 5, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” ascends three levels to a new high of #6