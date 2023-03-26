Linkin Park’s “Lost” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Alternative and Active Rock Radio Charts

Linkin Park’s “Lost” extends its reign as the biggest song at both major rock radio formats.
Indeed, the “Meteora” 20th anniversary single enjoys a third week atop the Mediabase alternative and active rock charts.
— “Lost” tops the alternative chart thanks to the ~3,067 spins it received during the March 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 16.
Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” stays at #2, while Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” keeps at #3. Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” (#4) and White Reaper’s “Pages” (#5) also keep their spots this week.
— “Lost” stays at #1 on the active rock listing with a spin count of ~2,177.
Shinedown’s “Dead Don’t Die” stays at #2, and HARDY’s “JACK” enjoys another week at #3. Three Days Grace’s “I Am The Weapon” remains in the #4 spot, and Pop Evil’s “Paranoid (Crash & Burn)” rises two levels to #5.
