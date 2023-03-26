in Music News

Linkin Park’s “Lost” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Alternative and Active Rock Radio Charts

“Lost” retains the dual-format rock radio crown.

Meteora 20th Anniversary cover art, courtesy of Warner Records

Linkin Park’s “Lost” extends its reign as the biggest song at both major rock radio formats.

Indeed, the “Meteora” 20th anniversary single enjoys a third week atop the Mediabase alternative and active rock charts.

— “Lost” tops the alternative chart thanks to the ~3,067 spins it received during the March 19-25 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 16.

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” stays at #2, while Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” keeps at #3. Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” (#4) and White Reaper’s “Pages” (#5) also keep their spots this week.

— “Lost” stays at #1 on the active rock listing with a spin count of ~2,177.

Shinedown’s “Dead Don’t Die” stays at #2, and HARDY’s “JACK” enjoys another week at #3. Three Days Grace’s “I Am The Weapon” remains in the #4 spot, and Pop Evil’s “Paranoid (Crash & Burn)” rises two levels to #5.

beach weatherfall out boyhardylinkin parklostlovelythebandpop evilshinedownthree days gracewhite reaper

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Begin now earning every month an extra amount of $17k or more just by doing very simple and easy online job from home. I have received $18953 in my last month direct in my bank acc by doing this easy home base job just in my part time for 2 hrs maximum a day online. Even a child can now do this job and earns money online. Everybody can get this home job right now and start earning dollars online by follow details here……….

    Click the link—↠ https://salaryboot01.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Carly Pearce’s “What He Didn’t Do” Officially Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary Radio