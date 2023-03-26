Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” makes a big radio move this week, scoring a Top 5 position on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts.

The song rises one spot to #5 on the pop chart, while ascending three places to #4 on the Hot AC listing.

“Lavender Haze” garnered ~11,356 pop spins during the March 19-25 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 474.

The Hot AC play count registered at ~4,300 (+284). “Lavender Haze” notably joins Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” in the Hot AC format’s Top 5; that song holds at #2 on this week’s listing.

“Lavender Haze” represents the only new addition to pop radio’s Top 5 this week. It is meanwhile one of two new Top 5 additions at Hot AC; Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” rises four spots to #5.