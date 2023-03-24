Maisie Peters Scheduled To Perform On March 31 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will wave goodbye to March with a performance by Maisie Peters.
According to NBC, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform on the March 31 edition of the late-night talk show. The gig coincides with the release of her song “Lost The Breakup.”
“Lost The Breakup,” like recent single “Body Better,” appears on Peters’ upcoming album “The Good Witch.”
The March 31 “Tonight Show” will also feature interviews with Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Vargas. Complete listings follow:
Friday, March 24: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Method Man and musical guest Jimin. Show #1822
Monday, March 27: Guests include Nathan Lane, Dove Cameron and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert. Show #1823
Tuesday, March 28: Guests includeAdam Sandler, Nicholas Hoult and Penn & Teller. Show #1824
Wednesday, March 29: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Coco Jones. Show #1825
Thursday, March 30: Guests include Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and musical guest Parker McCollum. Show #1826
Friday, March 31: Guests include Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Vargas and musical guest Maisie Peters. Show #1827
