Jimin Appears, Fall Out Boy Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The BTS member makes a solo appearance on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1821 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jimin shows host Jimmy Fallon a dance move during their interview on Thursday, March 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support his solo album “Face,” BTS member Jimin makes his first solo appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jimin appears as an interview guest Thursday. During the chat, the immensely popular artist shows Fallon a dance move.

The appearance marks the first of a two-night stand for the artist, who will be taking the stage for a performance Friday.

As for Thursday’s episode, the broadcast also features a chat with Kiefer Sutherland. Fall Out Boy additionally appears, taking the stage for a performance and delivering some comedy in an Audience Suggestion Box sketch. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jimin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jimin shows host Jimmy Fallon a dance move during their interview on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Kiefer Sutherland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Fallon with Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, and Patrick Stump of musical guest Fall Out Boy during “Audience Suggestion Box” on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: Musical guest Fall Out Boy performs on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: Musical guest Fall Out Boy performs on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: Musical guest Fall Out Boy performs on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1821 — Pictured: Musical guest Fall Out Boy performs on Thursday, March 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

