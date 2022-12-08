Ed Sheeran Performance Listed For December 13 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Two months after from his last performance on the show, Ed Sheeran will bring music to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

CBS says the artist will perform on the December 13 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show.

Sheeran most recently performed on the October 13 edition of “Colbert.”

As for the upcoming December 13 episode, the broadcast will also feature a chat with RuPaul and “A Very Late Show Christmas.” Other upcoming listings follow:

12/8 – Interview and musical guest Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard

12/9 – Re-Run

12/12 – Common, Lily Collins

12/14 – Harrison Ford, cooking with José Andrés and daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucía

12/15 – Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, holiday performance by Louis Cato and The Late Show Band