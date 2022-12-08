in TV News

Ed Sheeran Performance Listed For December 13 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The singer-songwriter will deliver another “Colbert” performance.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Ed Sheeran during Thursday’s October 13, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Two months after from his last performance on the show, Ed Sheeran will bring music to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

CBS says the artist will perform on the December 13 edition of America’s most-watched late-night talk show.

Sheeran most recently performed on the October 13 edition of “Colbert.”

As for the upcoming December 13 episode, the broadcast will also feature a chat with RuPaul and “A Very Late Show Christmas.” Other upcoming listings follow:

12/8 – Interview and musical guest Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard
12/9 – Re-Run
12/12 – Common, Lily Collins
12/14 – Harrison Ford, cooking with José Andrés and daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucía
12/15 – Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, holiday performance by Louis Cato and The Late Show Band

