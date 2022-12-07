Goose Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1761 -- Pictured: Musical guest Goose performs on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Building a reputation as a stellar live act, Goose has been giving late-night TV viewers a taste of the experience.
The band, which performed on a recent edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance closes an episode that also features Michelle Pfeiffer, Lil Rel Howery, and Clive Davis.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Goose performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Ahead of the episode, NBC shared photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1761 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and host Jimmy Fallon during “Sniff Cup Flip Cup” on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1761 — Pictured: (l-r) Record producer Clive Davis during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1761 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Michelle Pfeiffer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1761 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Lil Rel Howery during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
