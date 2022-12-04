Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Dance

As Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” retains its spot atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, the collaboration reaches #1 on the US dance radio listing.
Played ~18,249 times during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, “Unholy” enjoys a third week at #1 on the pop chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 407.
Up one place, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” earns #2 on this week’s pop chart. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (#3, +3), Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (#4, =), and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (#5, -3) complete the Top 5.
— A spin count of 460 concurrently lifts “Unholy” four spots to #1 on the Mediabase dance chart.
Afrojack & Black V Neck’s “Day N Night (featuring Muni Long)” holds at #2, as Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” drops two spots to #3. “I’m Good (Blue” (#4, -1) and Regard & Drop G’s “No Love For You” (#5, +2) finish the Top 5.
