The hit that is David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, advancing comfortably into the format’s Top 5.
Up three places, the collaboration earns #3 on this week’s listing.
“I’m Good” received ~14,169 pop spins during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,242 spins.
The former dance radio #1 also makes a gain on this week’s edition of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart; it climbs two spots to a new peak position of #6.
Comments
Right now, I have a job outside of an office that pays $345 per hour. My online 1cx2 purchasing management. I made the decision to try (er89) something new because my previous job was so terrible. two years hence. I’m certain that things have improved in 5s6d my life. Look at what.
.
.
I have the ability to ——————————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK
Loading…