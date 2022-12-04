David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Officially Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio

The hit that is David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, advancing comfortably into the format’s Top 5.

Up three places, the collaboration earns #3 on this week’s listing.

“I’m Good” received ~14,169 pop spins during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,242 spins.

The former dance radio #1 also makes a gain on this week’s edition of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart; it climbs two spots to a new peak position of #6.