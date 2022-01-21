in TV News

Jamie Dornan Scheduled For Interview, Japanese Breakfast To Perform On January 28 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The “Belfast” and “The Tourist” star will appear for an interview.

(L to R) Jamie Dornan as "Pa", Ciarán Hinds as "Pop", Jude Hill as "Buddy", and Judi Dench as "Granny" in director Kenneth Branagh's BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” just issued new listings for the January 28 episode, confirming a Golden Globe-nominated interview guest and a Grammy-nominated musical act.

According to the listings, Jamie Dornan will appear for an interview on the episode. Dornan has received ample recognition, including the aforementioned Golden Globe nomination, for his performance in “Belfast.” He also stars in the new BBC One-HBO Max series “The Tourist.”

The January 28 “Ellen” will additionally feature a performance by critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated act Japanese Breakfast.

As a reminder, all “Ellen” listings are subject to change.

