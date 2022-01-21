Kristen Stewart Confirmed For Interview On January 24 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

As previously reported, Kristen Stewart will be appearing on Monday, January 24 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” Later on Monday, the actress will make a late-night television appearance.

CBS lists Stewart as the lead interview guest for the January 24 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The episode will also feature a chat with Jonathan Van Ness.

Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Joy Reid (January 25), Thomas Middleditch (January 25), Adrien Brody (January 26), musical guest Lady Wray (January 26), Kate and Oliver Hudson (January 27), musical guest St Paul and the Broken Bones (January 27), Marlee Matlin (January 28), and Mackenzie Davis (January 28).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.