CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” Officially Scores #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Love Nwantiti” jumps to #1 on this week’s chart.

CKay - Love Nwantiti North African remix video screen | WMG/Atlantic

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played 5,923 times during the January 9-15 tracking period, “Love Nwantiti” rises one place to take over the #1 spot. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 505.

Latto’s “Big Energy,” #1 at the format for the past three weeks, falls to #2 this week. The song posted a tracking period play count of 5,508 (-329).

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #3 this week, as Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” rises two spots to #4. Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” concurrently rises three places to #5.

