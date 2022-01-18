CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” Officially Scores #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played 5,923 times during the January 9-15 tracking period, “Love Nwantiti” rises one place to take over the #1 spot. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 505.
Latto’s “Big Energy,” #1 at the format for the past three weeks, falls to #2 this week. The song posted a tracking period play count of 5,508 (-329).
Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” holds at #3 this week, as Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” rises two spots to #4. Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” concurrently rises three places to #5.
